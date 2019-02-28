

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar, despite continuing to struggle to find its grip against most major currencies on Thursday, made some progress nevertheless, thanks to data showing the U.S. economy to have recorded a bigger than expected jump in the fourth quarter.



However, the dollar's uptick was not any significantly pronounced due to concerns about a lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and reports about the abrupt end of the much anticipated summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Highly disappointing Chinese manufacturing sector activity report raised concerns about global growth and forced traders to take a cautious approach.



The greenback was weak against the Swiss franc with traders choosing to take profits after recent gains. The Swiss currency was gaining about 0.5%.



Against the Japanese Yen, the dollar was gaining more than 0.4%, with a dollar fetching 111.46 yen, as compared to Wednesday's close of 110.99 yen.



After falling to a more than a 3-week low of 1.1422 against the euro earlier in the day, the dollar rebounded and rose to 1.1376.



The greenback strengthened to 1.3262 against the pound, from a low of 1.3323.



Data released by the Commerce Department showed economic growth in the U.S. slowed in the fourth quarter of 2018, although the pace of growth still exceeded analyst estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter compared to the 3.4% jump in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.3%.



The bigger than expected increase in GDP came as consumer spending growth surged up by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The increase, however, was lower than the 3.5% jump in the third quarter.



Meanwhile, data from the Labor Department showed that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose more than expected in the week ended February 23.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX