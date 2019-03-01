

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) reported full year 2018 net income attributable to common stockholders of $60.3 million compared to a loss of $6.0 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.48 per share, last year. For fiscal 2018, revenue increased 11% to $10.8 billion. Live Nation Concerts attendance was 93 million, up 8% from previous year.



The company said Ticketmaster continued growing its leadership position in ticketing in 2018, with fee-bearing gross transaction value, or GTV, up 14% and total platform GTV of $33 billion. This drove a 14% increase in ticketing revenue for the year. Overall in 2018, Ticketmaster managed over 400,000 events, delivering almost 500 million tickets to fans in 28 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX