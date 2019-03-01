

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo area were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 1.1 percent in February. That was unchanged from the previous month, although it topped forecasts for 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was flat and core CPI added 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX