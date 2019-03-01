

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capital spending in Japan climbed 5.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - exceeding expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the third quarter.



Excluding software, capex advanced 5.5 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.3 percent and up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior.



The ministry also said that company tumbled 7.0 percent in Q4 after added 2.2 percent in the third quarter. Company sales advanced 3.7 percent, down from 6.0 percent in the previous three months.



