

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan fell into contraction in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a 32-month low manufacturing PMI score of 48.9.



That's down from 50.3 in January, and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, demand conditions deteriorated at a stronger rate. Business outlook was broadly neutral after falling for a ninth straight month.



Nonetheless, employment increased, as has been the case in every month since September 2016.



