

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is finally launching the long-promised standard Model 3 with a base price of $35,000, fulfilling Elon Musk's master-plan released in 2016. The firm said it is shifting to an online-only sales to make the lower price 'financially sustainable'. The company will be winding down many of stores. The company expects to post a loss for the first-quarter.



'Given that there was just a lot happening in Q1, and we're taking a lot of one-time charges and there are a lot of challenges getting cars to China and Europe, we do not expect to be profitable in Q1,' Musk reportedly said on a call with reporters. 'But we do think that profitability in Q2 is likely.'



TSLA closed Thursday's regular trading at $319.88, up $5.14 or 1.63 percent. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $10.48 or 3.28 percent.



The company announce that the standard Model 3, with 220 miles of range, a top speed of 130 mph and 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.6 seconds is now available at $35,000.



In addition, it introduces the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which offers 240 miles of range, a top speed of 140 mph, 0-60 mph acceleration of just 5.3 seconds and most premium interior features at $37,000 before incentives.



Tesla said, 'To achieve these prices while remaining financially sustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only. You can now buy a Tesla in North America via your phone in about 1 minute, and that capability will soon be extended worldwide.'



Tesla said that the customers can now return a car within 7 days or 1,000 miles for a full refund. Quite literally, they could buy a Tesla, drive several hundred miles for a weekend road trip with friends and then return it for free. With the highest consumer satisfaction score of any car on the road, the company is confident customers will want to keep their Model 3.



Shifting all sales online, combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies, will enable the company to lower all vehicle prices by about 6% on average, allowing the company to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than it expected, Tesla said.



Over the next few months, the company will be winding down many of stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers.



At the same time, the company said it will be increasing its investment in the Tesla service system, with the goal of same-day, if not same-hour service, and with most service done by it coming to the customers, rather than they coming to the company.



Tesla announced that it is implementing a number of firmware upgrades for both new and existing customers. These upgrades will increase the range of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 to 325 miles, increase the top speed of Model 3 Performance to 162 mph, and add an average of approximately 5% peak power to all Model 3 vehicles.



