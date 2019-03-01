

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) disclosed that it will not be filing by the prescribed due date its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, as it concludes an internal investigation into its procurement department.



Last week,Kraft Heinz said it received a subpoena in October 2018 from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission associated with an investigation into the Company's procurement area, more specifically the Company's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.



