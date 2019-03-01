

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said that he has been in contact with Amazon.com Inc. executives, urging them to rethink their decision to abandon plans for a headquarters campus in Queens.



Cuomo told reporters on Long Island that there is no sign yet that the tech company has changed its mind. The reports said Cuomo spoke with Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos after the company abruptly told state officials it was scuttling the new development on February 14.



