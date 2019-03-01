

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a weaker yen and data showing U.S. economic growth slowed by less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2018. Investors also digested a raft of local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 194.58 points or 0.91 percent to 21,579.74, off a high of 21,608.10 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Thursday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.2 percent, Sony is down 0.3 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.4 percent and Canon is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is adding 0.2 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices gained more than 2 percent overnight.



Among the major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is gaining almost 5 percent, while Taiyo Yuden and Screen Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Chemical and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are declining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan fell into contraction in February, with a 32-month low manufacturing PMI score of 48.9. That's down from 50.3 in January, and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in January. That exceeded forecasts for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The participation rate was at 61.2 percent, down from 61.4 percent a month earlier.



The Ministry of Finance said capital spending in Japan climbed 5.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, exceeding expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the third quarter. Excluding software, capex advanced 5.5 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.3 percent and up from 2.5 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday after the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Trump told reporters the North Korean leader wanted the U.S. to lift all sanctions without having to give up all of his weapons of mass destruction. However, the negative sentiment was partly offset by a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth slowed by less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Dow fell 69.16 points or 0.3 percent to 25,918.00, the Nasdaq slipped 21.98 points or 0.3 percent to 7,532.53 and the S&P 500 dropped 7.89 points or 0.3 percent to 2,784.49.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains from previous session, with the commodity finding continued support after data showed a significant drop in crude inventories in the U.S. WTI crude for April ended up $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $57.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX