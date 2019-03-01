Netlinkz signs Agreement with iSoftStone

SYDNEY, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) has entered into an agreement with iSoftStone to establish an Internet of Things Laboratory (IoT) at iSoftStones's Beijing China facilities to market and commercialise Netlinkz's software for the IoT market place in China.

NetLinkz will be transferring its key source code into the IoT Lab established under the Agreement.

Under the Agreement iSoftStone will be providing engineering support to accelerate the preparation of Netlinkz's software for large-scale usage.

NetLinkz's core capability of providing SDWAN via its VIN and VSP software as well as the successful pilot with China Telecom have created the opportunity between the two companies.

iSoftStone is a recognised leader in software and cloud based technology as well as having all necessary licensing in China, significantly reducing the commercial and regulatory risks for NetLinkz.

iSoftStone has a national footprint in China, over 55,000 employees and 1,000+ local and Global Corporate Customers including 90+ Fortune 500 Companies. iSoftStone has existing commercial relationships with Industry Leaders such as Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile, Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu.

About NetLinkz Limited

NetLinkz provides secure and efficient cloud network solutions. The company's technology makes Fortune-500 security commercially available for organizations of all sizes. NetLinkz has received numerous industry awards for its technology, including being a worldwide winner of the Global Security Challenge.