IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 25% EBITA growth in 2018

• Revenue growth of 25% to EUR 2,379.1 million (+29% on a constant currency basis)

• Gross profit growth of 25% to EUR 536.1 million (+29% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA increased by 25% to EUR 202.1 million (+30% on a constant currency basis)

• Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items of EUR 139.7 million (2017: EUR 110.1 million)

• Cash earnings per share increased by 23% to EUR 2.53 (2017: EUR 2.06)

• Dividend proposal of EUR 0.80 in cash per share (2017: EUR 0.62)



Piet van der Slikke, CEO, commented:"2018 was an outstanding year for IMCD, with all our regions contributing to this success. We achieved record growth as operating EBITA grew to EUR 202.1 million (+25%) and cash earnings per share developed positively to EUR 2.53 (+23%). We have made good progress with the integration of our existing businesses in the US and Canada and with the acquisition of E.T. Horn, enabling IMCD US to become a nationally operating organisation. With our newly developed global digital infrastructure, we will continue to enhance customer offerings. Despite today's geopolitical uncertainties, we remain positive about our ability to translate new opportunities into future growth.'

