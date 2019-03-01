IMCD N.V.: IMCD to nominate Supervisory Board chairman for (re)appointment

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 March 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company") announces that the Supervisory Board of IMCD N.V. nominated Mr. Michel Plantevin for re-appointment as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting in 2019. His experience and contribution continue to be of great value to IMCD.
Please find attached the full press release.
Attachment
- Press release - nomination MP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72938d23-3d1a-4678-8be1-b9e0465e9771)