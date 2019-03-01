sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,90 Euro		+0,55
+0,80 %
WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMCD NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,58
70,55
08:00
01.03.2019 | 07:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD to nominate Supervisory Board chairman for (re)appointment

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 March 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company") announces that the Supervisory Board of IMCD N.V. nominated Mr. Michel Plantevin for re-appointment as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting in 2019. His experience and contribution continue to be of great value to IMCD.

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment

  • Press release - nomination MP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72938d23-3d1a-4678-8be1-b9e0465e9771)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)