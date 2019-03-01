Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-01 / 07:00 *One Equity Partners joins Inside Secure as new Cornerstone Investor to support acquisition of Verimatrix, Inc.* _Transaction combines two experts in software-based security and analytics with leading positions in entertainment and IoT_ *FRANKFURT - March 1, 2019* - One Equity Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, has joined Inside Secure, a leading software-based security solutions provider for mobile and connected devices, as a new cornerstone investor to support the acquisition of Verimatrix, Inc., a globally leading software security provider for content protection. The transaction was financed through a three-step fully funded financing package, including Inside Secure's cash-on-hand contribution of approximately $38 million, private debt of $54 million and two fully underwritten equity transactions with a combined amount of $60 million (EUR52 million). One Equity Partners contributes EUR30 million by issuing bonds redeemable into new shares. The second equity transaction consists of a fully subscribed EUR22 million rights issue with preferential subscription rights for existing investors. Inside Secure offers security solutions for mobile and connected devices to protect customer's transactions, identities, content, applications, and communications. Verimatrix provides security software for video services, trusted by all major content owners in the entertainment industry. Both companies have a strong and profound security heritage and are viewed as leaders in their respective fields. Inside Secure and Verimatrix are trusted and accredited by major partners amongst content owners and device manufacturers. They serve a diverse and global customer base of blue-chip customers in a wide variety of different vertical markets. Together, Inside Secure and Verimatrix are uniquely positioned as they cover the full value chain from chip via protocols / communication to applications and content. The combined company addresses security needs in various end markets driven by increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges. The combination accelerates the companies' strategic roadmaps, offering an improved value proposition for its customers with an expanded reach to securely transform connected services across a broad range of markets. This combination creates a unique offer in the entertainment security market, with a reinforced position in software and hardware security for the mobile, internet of things (IoT) and connected cars markets. "We believe that this is a perfect example of how One Equity Partners joins up with management teams to enable value accretive transatlantic combinations," said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners. "Inside Secure, and Verimatrix, are a fantastic addition to our portfolio and we are looking forward to working with the team to leverage the new opportunities arising through the combination. Together, both companies will accelerate the growth strategy and create a clear leader in the entertainment security market, bringing end-to-end security solutions to the IoT and connected cars markets." Inside Secure's extraordinary shareholder meeting approved the resolutions permitting both equity transactions on 21 January 2019. The transaction was closed successfully on 28 February 2019. # # # *About One Equity Partners* OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an extensive track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com. # # # *Press contact for One Equity Partners:* Maximilian Karpf Kekst CNC Tel: +44 7970 716 953 E-Mail: oneequity@kekstcnc.com End of Media Release Issuer: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH Key word(s): Enterprise 2019-03-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 782615 2019-03-01

