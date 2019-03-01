

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected at the end of 2018, helping ease investor worries surrounding slowing global growth.



Sentiment was also bolstered after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are making 'fantastic' progress in their trade negotiations, with China expressing willingness to make key structural changes to prevent intellectual property theft.



Asian markets edged higher after global index provider MSCI said it would quadruple the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks later this year. Gold hovered near two-week lows while the dollar and oil inched higher.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages ended down around 0.3 percent as a Trump-Kim summit ended without a deal and data showed U.S. GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but not as much as feared.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that it could take a few months to see how much the U.S. economy is slowing, supporting views the Fed will not take any action on the fed funds rate anytime soon.



European markets ended Thursday's session on a mixed note, with rising geopolitical tensions, weak China data and uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks keeping underlying sentiment cautious.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose by 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX