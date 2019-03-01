Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc

("Mainstay" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Mainstay announces that:

The total number of Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.001 each in issue on 1 March 2019 is 8,771,729 corresponding to a total of 8,771,729 voting rights. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, the figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules is 8,771,729.

Total number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 8,771,729 Total number of theoretical voting rights1 8,771,729 Total number of exercisable voting rights2 8,771,729

1 March 2019

1 The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights.

