Via Developments Plc - Suspension of Trading

1 March 2019

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading

The Directors of Via Development plc (NEX: VIA1) hereby announce that due to delays in producing its accounts, it has become apparent that the Company will not be in a position to publish its own audited report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 by 28 February 2019 in accordance with rule 44 and 45 of the NEX Rules for Companies. As a result, the Company's Debenture Stock will be suspended from trading on NEX Growth Market as of 7:30 a.m. on 1 March 2019. The suspension will remain in place until the Company's audited report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 have been published. This is expected to be on or before 14 March 2019. The Company will update the market in due course.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

