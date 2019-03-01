

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc. (RMV.L), which runs online real estate portal and property website, reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax increased to 198.27 million pounds from last year's 178.22 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 17.69 pence from 15.51 pence a year ago.



Underlying basic earnings per share were 18.3 pence, compared to 16.3 pence last year.



Operating profit grew 11 percent to 198.6 million pounds, and underlying operating profit improved 10 percent to 203.3 million pounds.



Revenue improved 10 percent to 267.8 million pounds from prior year's 243.3 million pounds, driven by Agency and New Homes businesses.



Further, the company announced a final dividend of 4 pence per share, higher than last year's 3.6 pence. This makes a total dividend of 6.5p for the year, up 12 percent from last year.



Regarding the current trading and outlook, the company said, 'We believe the UK online property advertising market will continue to grow, despite the continuing uncertainties stemming from the result of the EU referendum.... We remain vigilant to the macro environment, but Rightmove is not materially impacted by the property market cycle except in the most extreme circumstances. With ARPA continuing to grow and our commitment to further innovation, the Board remains confident of making further progress in 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX