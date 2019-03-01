Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Bayn Europe AB, LEI: 54930067DYL82EKQR937 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: BAYN SE0006261046 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Bayn Europe AB on February 28 at 18:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous March 1, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB