

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax fell by 30.6% to 1.46 billion pounds from 2.11 billion pounds, prior year. Reported diluted earnings per share fell by 40.8% to 84.3 pence from 142.4 pence and decreased 38.9% in constant currencies.



Headline profit before tax was down 11.0% to 1.86 billion pounds from 2.09 billion pounds, and down 8.5% in constant currencies. Headline diluted earnings per share fell by 10.3% to 108.0 pence from 120.4 pence. In constant currencies, earnings per share on the same basis fell by 8.1%.



Fiscal 2018 reported revenue was down 1.3% at 15.60 billion pounds. Revenue on a constant currency basis was up 1.5% compared with last year. On a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions, revenue was up 0.8%. Reported billings were at 55.80 billion pounds, up 0.4%, up 3.3% in constant currency and up 3.2% like-for-like.



The Board proposed to maintain the final dividend of 37.3 pence per share, which, together with the interim dividend of 22.7 pence per share, makes a total of 60.0 pence per share for 2018, the same as the prior year. This represents a dividend pay-out ratio of 56%, compared with 50% last year. The record date for the final dividend is 14 June 2019, payable on 8 July 2019.



