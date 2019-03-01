The Parc: Championing Rising Talent in Drug Research & Development

PRAGUE, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parc is a unique research platform connecting chemistry, pharma technology, biopharmacy and clinical research that was initiated by Zentiva Group. In order to allow the public to find out more about the Parc and how it benefits future generations of scientists, Zentiva have announced a new media event in Prague. The details can be found below:

When: Tuesday March 5th, 09:00 CET

Where: Zentiva Group, a.s. U Kabelovny 130 102 37 Prague 10. Czech Republic

https://digital.vevent.com/rt/zentiva/index.jsp'seid=369

Initiated by Zentiva, The Parc was created in association with three academic partners: the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague, the Faculty of Science in Charles University and the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences. This highly successful initiative provides talented science students a great opportunity to strengthen innovation power in the pharmaceutical industry.

Over the course of the last five years, The Parc has brought together rising talent with leading pharmaceutical industry and academic experts, all working to accelerate innovation in drug Research & Development.

Event program

Opening

Nick Haggar, CEO Zentiva

The power of Innovation

Silvana Jirotková, CEO Czech Invest

The Parc

The Parc Introduction

Panel discussion and Q&A

Discussion with internationally renowned scientists and students involved in The Parc

(P. Sebek, F. Stepanek, L. Tajber, Z. Hostomsky, E. Skorepova, M. Pribyl, J. Zima)

Launch of The Parc Awards

Championing talented students and recognizing the valuable contribution of PhD scientists at the beginning of their career

Site visit of Zentiva's Research & Development center

Fueling innovation from ideation to product registration and launch

