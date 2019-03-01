Growth Opportunities for Integrated Practice Management Software to Improve with Europe's Shift towards Outcome-based Care

Cloud-based integrated practice management systems to witness increased uptake, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The high demand for clinical and administrative efficiencies in general physician (GP) practices due to the rising chronic disease burden and decreasing staff numbers is expected to drive the integrated practice management software (IPMS) market towards $801.2 million by 2022. Advances in healthcare information systems (HIT) are further encouraging primary healthcare facilities to upgrade their systems, especially as Europe moves towards value-based care. IPMS vendors are particularly looking to offer analytics and data visualisation features due to their ability to lower the potential of manual error.

"While on-premise IPMS systems currently have a larger share of the market, cloud-based systems are poised to experience high adoption, as they operate on a subscription model as well as offer scalability and anytime-anywhere accessibility," said Chandni Mathur, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "There is substantial demand for less complex unified digital systems that can be accessed from a central interface."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market-Primary Care IT 2.0 in Europe, Forecast to 2022, focuses on the adoption of IPMS in primary care centres operated by solo or group GP practices in Europe. The study covers the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Scandinavia, and Benelux. It also discusses the emerging markets of Estonia, Poland, and Austria.

"The UK, Germany, and France account for the majority of the market share; however, Scandinavia and Benelux count among the high-growth regions," noted Mathur. "Technology-forward countries like the Netherlands and Denmark represent significant markets for cloud software, while Estonia, Poland, and Austria are showing considerable potential, as their governments and healthcare authorities are heavily emphasising digitisation and eHealth."

Vendors looking to entrench themselves in the market will have to tap the growth opportunities presented by:

Establishing relationship continuity through information continuity and management continuity for data sharing and care coordination.

through information continuity and management continuity for data sharing and care coordination. Setting up patient pathways , including screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring/follow-up care for efficient clinical workflow management .

, including screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring/follow-up care for efficient . Integrating patient-generated data with clinic- or institution-generated data .

with . Targeting the group GP market.

Focusing on data collection, sharing, and management.

Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market-Primary Care IT 2.0 in Europe, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program.

