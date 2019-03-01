Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Admission of Security to Trading 01-March-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 01/03/2019. Name of Issuer: Dozens Savings Plc 5.00% Secured Bonds due 1 March 2020 GBP100 Nominal Value Bond ISIN: GB00BJ09M815 Symbol: DS01 EMS: One The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 7674 EQS News ID: 782559 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=754623615b60a769c5cdecdc91e8a7b1&application_id=782559&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

