

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing growth improved for the first time in three months in February and at a faster than expected pace, mainly due to strong order intake and receding price pressures, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 52.5 from 51.7 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 51.4.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



Despite the improvement in the PMI, manufacturers' production plans were less optimistic due to rising uncertainty regarding future growth prospects, the survey said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX