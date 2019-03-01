

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales fell for a third consecutive month in January, defying expectations for an increase, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales decreased a calendar-adjusted real 0.4 percent year-on-year after a revised 0.2 percent decline in December. Sales fell 0.6 percent in November.



Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent gain for January.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year and non-food sales fell 1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent following a 0.2 percent. drop in December. Sales were flat in November.



