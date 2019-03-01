SIMCom's NEW 5G Roadmap: One Step Closer to AR/VR and Autonomous Vehicles

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (a SUNSEA AIOT company), the world's #1 market share volume leader of cellular modules, announced plans to launch a comprehensive 5G commercial IoT portfolio based on Qualcomm's latest 5G modem and RF Front-End solutions. Cellular operators globally are racing to deploy their 5G networks, with South Korea having been first, launching their networks in December 2018. Other countries including Japan, China and the United States are not far behind, while the EU is on track to deploy by 2020 per the European Commission's Roadmap to 5G.

The new SIMCom 5G IoT Module Series includes SIM8200 and SIM8300, both of which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The X55 uses a 7-nanometer single chip design to support cellular generations from 2G through 5G, and simultaneous multi-mode for 5G and sub-6GHz. Additionally, it supports a maximum rate of LTE UE (User Equipment) Category 22, 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes of operation. In 5G mode, users can expect download speeds of 7Gbps and uploads of 3Gbps. Key target markets and applications include fixed wireless access, mobile hotspot devices, public safety and security surveillance applications.

"As a new engine of the digital revolution, 5G will drive a new era of digitalization, networking and elevate society to a new stage," said Yang Tao, SIMCom CEO. "SIMCom has a history of driving continuous innovation and working with key partners like Qualcomm to launch next-generation solutions. We will continue to invest heavily in 5G and Research & Development to fulfill the promise of CV2X, AR/VR and Autonomous Vehicles."



