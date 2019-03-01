

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ld (HICL.L) announced the company is still on track to achieve the target dividend of 8.05 pence per share for the year to 31 March 2019. The company also reiterated the guidance previously published of 8.25 pence per share for the next financial year to March 2020 and 8.45 pence per share for the following year to March 2021. The company expects the dividend for the year to 31 March 2019 to be fully cash covered.



HICL stated that, since 1 October 2018, the portfolio has performed in line with expectations with no material issues affecting investment performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX