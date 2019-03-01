Ideal Home Show & Couture Homes Will Take Place at Shanghai Exhibition Center in March 2019

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Home Show & Couture Homes held their first official press conference of the year at Shanghai Bright 919 on February 26th to announce that the annual experiential home show will take place at Shanghai Exhibition Center from March 14 to 17, 2019.

Ideal Home Show is world-renowned as one of the biggest consumer-shows with the longest history. It is expected to attract more than 500 quality lifestyle brands from over 30 countries, presenting 20,000-plus innovative and ready-to-buy items. Concurrently held with the exhibition will also be more than 200 seminars led by nearly 100 industry KOLs, each providing a unique and vivid interpretation of a new-innovation life.

JD.com has reached a long-term strategic cooperation with Media 10 as the co-organizer of Ideal Home Show 2019, and the flagship store of Ideal Home Show has been launched on JD.com.

Couture Homes - an immersive experience embracing Italian lifestyle aesthetics

Together with Glory Casa and AluHouse, five top Italian brands, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, MISSONI, ETRO and Gianfranco Ferrè, will show their first-time joint appearance in China.

Top Italian brand, Maserati, will also have a striking presence at the show, presenting its first-class luxury car models, the complete package of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

Lifestyle Stage - frontier updates from Paris Fashion Week

The four-day Ideal Home Show and Couture Homes will be a visual feast of fashion brands and highlights. Eric Tibusch, who has conquered both Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, will present an international fashion show of this year's new autumn and winter collections. Four international fashion brands, including Barbour, Henry Cotton's, MCS, and Marina Yachting will be presenting on stage.

The second InStyle Best Beauty Buys Awards will provide an authoritative reference for fashion and beauty fans; Dyson and its Supersonic Hair Dryer, will take stock of 2019's most popular hairstyles.

Global Gourmet - a mouthwatering tour of tastes

Whirlpool and KitchenAid will return to presents "Chef's Theatre" series, together with a number of international chefs hailing from Primo 1, Bright 919 and Bund 22. Kondo Yosuke, head Japanese chef at Wanda Reign on the Bund Hotel, will be giving a traditional Japanese drum performance and tuna-cutting techniques, while popular US hamburger shop, Shake Shack, will be sharing its views on food culture. Many more fun and fascinating food events include cooking demos by popular Shanghai dessert shops, illy coffee latte art and cocktail master creations.

Smart Technology - prospective explorations for a better future

The smart robot Pepper, developed by Softbank Technology, will be chatting up visitors about the latest trends in unmanned driving and smart homes, and Tesla will be presenting future scenarios in the new energy era.

JD.com's pavilion at the show will exhibit many quality home furnishing brands including Artimber, COSMIC SPECULATION and Larmoon - which will be available on the Ideal Home Show Flagship Store, along with furniture design brands such as Ziinlife, and lifestyle brands like Create for Life, JAHVERY, INYARD and Artfun.

Visitors to JD's pavilion will be able to experience the latest innovative retail technology, such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, as well as play interactive games. They can scan electronic price tags with their phones, allowing them to conveniently purchase a vast range of items on site. JD's use of these technologies, as well as big data and consumer analytics, is enabling the future of retail to become boundary-less, blending offline and online worlds to create an environment of truly frictionless shopping.