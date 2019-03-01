

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday after fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data topped expectations and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are making 'fantastic' progress in their trade negotiations.



China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 53.05 points or 1.80 percent to 2,994 after global index provider MSCI said it would quadruple the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks later this year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.63 percent at 28,812.17.



Japanese shares rose sharply to hit 2-1/2-month highs on futures buying as a weaker yen boosted exporters. The Nikkei average jumped 217.53 points or 1.02 percent to 21,602.69, the highest level since December 13. The broader Topix index closed half a percent higher at 1,615.72.



Tech shares surged, with Advantest climbing 4.1 percent and Tokyo Electron adding 1.6 percent. Industrial robot maker Fanuc advanced 1.9 percent after a top White House adviser said the U.S. and China are on the cusp of an 'historic' agreement.



In economic releases, Japan's manufacturing sector fell into contraction in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a 32-month low PMI score of 48.9.



Capital spending in Japan climbed 5.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018 to beat forecasts and the jobless rate stood at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in January, while overall consumer prices in the Tokyo area were up an annual 0.6 percent in February, separate reports showed.



Australian markets recovered from early losses to finish higher as data showed the country's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in February.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 23.70 points or 0.38 percent to close at a five-month high of 6,192.70 while the All Ordinaries index ended up 21.10 points or 0.34 percent at 6,273.80.



The big four banks rose between 0.1 percent and half a percent while miners finished mostly lower. Rio Tinto and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group dropped around 1.3 percent.



Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Oil Search declined 1-2 percent. Retail Food Group slumped 7.4 percent after it reported a wider net loss for the first half of the year.



New Zealand shares followed regional peers higher as investors chased stocks offering high dividends. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 26.65 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 9,351.68. Fletcher Building and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare climbed over 2 percent.



The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand surged a seasonally adjusted 17 percent month on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said - standing at 2,496. That follows the 5.4 percent gain in December.



Another report showed that New Zealand's merchandise terms of trade dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The South Korea markets were closed for the Independence Movement Day holiday. India's Sensex was moving up 0.4 percent amid easing tensions at the broader.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was losing half a percent after a report showed the country's manufacturing sector contracted at a faster pace in February.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was climbing 0.8 percent. According to the latest Nikkei survey, the manufacturing sector in the country climbed into expansion territory in February with a PMI score of 50.1, up from 49.9 in January.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages ended down around 0.3 percent as a Trump-Kim summit ended without a deal and data showed U.S. GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but not as much as feared.



