Geometry Announces Leadership Transition

LONDON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Steve Harding hands reins to Beth Ann Kaminkow after 14 years at WPP

Geometry, the WPP brand experience and activation agency, today announces a change of leadership.

Steve Harding has decided to move on from the business after six years as Global Chief Executive Officer of Geometry and 14 years with WPP. He will be succeeded by Beth Ann Kaminkow, currently CEO of Kantar Consulting Americas.

Geometry was formed when WPP brought together OgilvyAction, G2 and JWTAction six years ago. Harding led the merger, which created the world's largest brand experience and activation network.

Kaminkow will commence her role at the beginning of April, and Harding will remain with the business until the summer to ensure a smooth handover. Kaminkow joined Kantar Vermeer as Global CEO in 2016 and has spent the last few years at Kantar Consulting. Prior to Kantar, she was Global Chief Marketing Officer of Westfield Corp and was previously at Omnicom, most recently as CEO of TracyLocke.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Since Geometry was formed in 2013, Steve has led the company with passion and determination. I would like to thank him for his stewardship of the business, and for the central role he played in combining three separate entities to create a world leader in its field. Beth Ann has done an exceptional job at Kantar Consulting and I am delighted that she will be taking up the CEO role at Geometry. It's a real testament to the strength of our network and the talent we have across the business."

Steve Harding said: "After six years of leading Geometry and 14 years overall with WPP, I have decided the time is right to hand over the leadership reins. We have come a long way since the merger, and we have begun the process of transformation that will ensure Geometry's continued relevance and success. Geometry has the right talent and infrastructure to continue its journey, embracing the needs of brand owners and remaining at the forefront of consumer and shopper experiences."

Beth Ann Kaminkow said: "I am very much looking forward to joining Geometry and building on the success it has already achieved under Steve's leadership. Managing change needs to be a core competency for agencies in this time of rapidly shifting consumer behaviour - putting our clients' needs at the heart of all that we do, and their customers at the core of our services. This is an incredibly exciting time in commerce and creativity, and we will continue to partner with our clients to deliver superior omni-channel experiences for their customers."

About Geometry

Geometry is the world's largest and most international brand experience and activation agency. We help brands thrive in an omni-channel world by shaping and changing people's behavior at pivotal moments along the purchase decision journey. With teams in 56 markets, Geometry has expertise in physical retail, eCommerce, experiential, branding & design and consultancy. Geometry is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP). http://www.geometry.com