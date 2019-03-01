REDDE PLC - Total Voting Rights

REDDE PLC ("Company")

Total Voting Rights

At 28thFebruary 2019 the Company's capital consisted of 306,665,212 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in issue, each with voting rights. This figure (306,665,212) may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT:

Name: Nick Tilley



Company Secretary



Telephone: 01225 321207