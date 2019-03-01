Yesterday, on February 28, 2019, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Short Name Long Name ------------------------------------------------------ SE0012314524 MINISOLJANON179 MINI S OLJA NORDNET 179 ------------------------------------------------------ The delisting of the instrument was caused by a manual error by Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The trading will be resumed on Monday, March 4, 2019, according to ordinary trading scheme. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Tobias Ställborn, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB