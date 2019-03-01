

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Friday after a gauge of Chinese manufacturing hit a three-month high, helping ease investor concerns over the global economy.



Closer home, German retail sales grew at a stronger-than-expected pace in January, entirely reversing a steep decline in the previous month, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Retail sales rose 3.3 percent month-on-month, which was much faster than the 1.90 percent gain economists had predicted. The latest sales growth was the biggest since October 2016, when sales rose at the same pace.



The benchmark DAX was up 103 points or 0.90 percent at 11,619 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Automakers led the surge, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent.



Rheinmetall soared 7.4 percent after its operating earnings or EBIT before special items for fiscal 2018 rose 23 percent from last year.



