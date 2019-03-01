

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment declined in February, surpassing economists' consensus by a wide margin, figures from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell by 21,000 in February, which was much bigger a fall than the 5,000 economists had predicted.



January's decrease was revised to 4,000 from 2,000.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at a record low of 5 percent in February. The rate has been at this level since November. The outcome was in line with economists' expectations.



Earlier on Friday, the Federal Statistical Office reported that the ILO jobless rate eased to 3.2 percent in January from 3.3 percent in December.



