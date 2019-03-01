sprite-preloader
01.03.2019
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme:Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' shares
Period of return:From:1 Sept 2018To:28 Feb 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:196,922
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):n/a
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):6,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:190,922

Name of contact:Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme:Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 Sept 2018To:28 Feb 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,071,635
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):n/a
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,071,635

Name of contact:Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme:Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 Sept 2018To:28 Feb 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:721,855
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):n/a
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:721,855

Name of contact:Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 8996 2073

