Edison Investment Research - Mining - Alkane Resources: Gold mining operations at Tomingley performed strongly, with Alkane Resources reporting profit after tax of A$12.2m in H119 (the half year to December 2018) on the back of production of 26,754oz of gold. The 10% decline in net profit from A$13.5m in H118, along with lower production volumes and grades, was expected, reflecting the cessation of open pit mining in January 2019 as Alkane transitions underground. Development of the underground operation at Tomingley is progressing on schedule, with both the main decline and vent portals established. During H219, we expect gold production volumes, c 13,000oz, and grades to continue to decline as Alkane will be processing the mid-grade stockpile until ore from underground is extracted at some point in H219.ISIN: AU000000ALK9

