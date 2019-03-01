Ubamarket, DMI Win 'Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce' at the 2019 GLOMO Awards

LONDON, March 01, 2019for "Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce" announced at MWC19 Barcelona.



According to MWC19 judges, "The Ubamarket app is a high-tech, low-cost solution that's simple to implement and use, serving a global market need from both a consumer and retailer aspect. It is great technology that really makes the most of mobile to reduce friction throughout the customer journey."

The innovative solution, dubbed "the world's most sophisticated shopping app" by The Grocer Magazine, was designed by DMI to create a full-service consumer education and payment system contained within a single mobile application.

Shoppers collect and collate loyalty program rewards, coupons and other discounts, as well as important dietary and allergy information, in addition to paying for their groceries. By simply scanning items in-market, shoppers are served up helpful information about their purchases. They also leverage the app to make payments, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

"We are proud to be flying the flag for digital commerce at a time when retail tech is so prevalent in shaping experiences for retailers and consumers. To be recognised as the most innovative app globally is fantastic, especially among such illustrious competition, at the beginning of our journey," said Will Broome, CEO and Founder of Ubamarket. "We take great pride in our ongoing innovation to re-imagine and enhance the in-store experience for both shoppers and retailers and we are delighted that the tireless and groundbreaking work of our team is already being recognised in such a high-profile way."

Competitors for the award included Schwarz Gruppe, who own global supermarket giant Lidl, and Kenyan mobile operator Safaricom.

"At the heart of our partnership with DMI's valued clients is a steadfast dedication to the design of human-centric solutions," said DMI CEO and Founder, Sunny Bajaj. "For the Ubamarket app to be recognised globally at MWC19 is validation of a job well-done and we are proud that consumers continue to find value in the Ubamarket application."

"Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA's GLOMO Awards 2019," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "The GLOMO's are a testament to the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry and it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panels. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2019 GLOMO's."

About Ubamarket

Ubamarket is the new must-have white-label shopping app that can be branded to suit any store group, turning your local supermarket into an Ubamarket! In its first phase of development, you can simply enter your shopping list and it will be rearranged into the order the items are displayed in the store. Scan items as you shop, receive real-time personalized offers, plus automatic loyalty, plastic alerts, allergy alerts and check out without having to re-scan your items or queue. Ubamarket is currently available on iOS and Android.

About DMI

DMI , a leading end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, ten U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

