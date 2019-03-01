

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were notably higher on Friday as the pound pulled back from multi-month highs against the euro and a private survey showed China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high in February, helping ease investor concerns surrounding global growth.



Sentiment was also bolstered after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are making 'fantastic' progress in their trade negotiations.



Meanwhile, British manufacturing growth slowed to its weakest level in four months in February as manufacturers hastened to implement measures to cushion the adverse effects of Brexit, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Manaers' Index for manufacturing fell to a four-month low of 52 from 52.6 in January, which was revised down from 52.8.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 49 points or 0.70 percent at 7,124 in opening deals after declining half a percent the previous day.



WPP shares jumped 8 percent. The advertising group posted a smaller-than-expected fall in 2018 revenues and vowed to deepen the group's restructuring plans.



Hedge fund manager Man Group slumped 4 percent after its assets under management slipped 0.5 percent in the year ended December 31.



Property website Rightmove lost 5 percent after its full-year profit growth slowed.



