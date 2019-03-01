Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept



Toyota City, Japan, Mar 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota proudly presents the world debut of the new Toyota GR Supra GT4(1) Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show(2), held from March 7-17, 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland.Under Toyota's global initiative of "ever-better-cars", TOYOTA GAZOO Racing aims to further enhance customer motorsports(3) by developing an environment where motorsports fans can more readily participate and enjoy race activities. In addition, based on the feedback acquired through participation in motorspors, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will look at how to implement improvements in future car development.The GR Supra GT4 Concept was developed as a racing study model based on the GR Supra(4), TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first global model. The model was developed by Toyota Motorsport GmbH, Toyota's motorsports foothold in Europe, to explore the possibility of using the GR Supra in customer motorsports such as privateer racing.GT4 is one of the world's fastest-growing motorsports categories, with national and regional competitions in Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. Customers can participate in various races around the world(5) by purchasing commercially available racing-specification cars that have been specially tuned for performance. The commercial Toyota Supra comes standard with high performance specifications such as a light-weight body, a low-center of gravity, and high rigidity. These specifications make it an ideal vehicle to serve as the base for customer motorsports.The GR Supra GT4 Concept is even more light-weight than the commercial Toyota Supra, and is equipped with race specific parts such as roll cage, suspension, brake and rear-wings.Supra has taken part and has played an active role historically in various motor sports worldwide and the all-new Supra will continue this tradition. For 2019, in addition to NASCAR Exfinity Series, Supra will take part in the Nurburgring 24 Endurance Race (plan to take part in SP8T). In 2020, Toyota Supra will also take part in the SUPER GT, GT500 Class.Moving forward, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will continue to explore and expand the involvement of the ToyotaSupra in motorsports as well as leverage the learning and know-how garnered as it looks to develop "ever-better-cars".(1) A category for commercially available cars specially tuned for racing, based on GT vehicles (grand touring) regulated by FIA. It is considered a stepping-stone for GT3.(2) Le 89e Salon international de l'automobile GenevePress days: March 5 and 6. Public days: March 7-17.(3) Customers (private teams) purchase commercial vehicles tuned for races from manufacturers and take part in races.(4) Name used for marketing and other promotional communications.(5) Europe: GT4 European Series, VLN, etc.USA: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, etc.Asia, Japan: Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia, Super Endurance Series etc.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.