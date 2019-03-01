Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - As announced on June 6, 2018, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., Hitachi Systems Power Services, LTD., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. have been engaged in joint experiments to demonstrate the construction of a virtual power plant(1). Today, the seven companies(2) reported the results of their V2G (Vehicle to Grid) demonstration experiment to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.During this demonstration, the largest experiment environment that enables a two-way power exchange between electric vehicles (EV/PHEV) and a power grid ever built in Japan was constructed at the East Shizuoka Prefecture Branch and Yoshiwara Station of Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd., and the Okazaki Plant of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and the demonstration confirmed that this technology will be effective in contributing to power grid stability.In detail, it was confirmed that congestion can be managed (current control) by the output control of EV/PHEV power stations (EVPS) according to control commands.In fact, since EVPS can be controlled and tracked on a second-by-second basis, we believe that output control can be realized in a matter of seconds in the near future even in remote areas through combination with high-speed communications networks.It was also confirmed that voltage control (reactive power control) can give output responses as signaled by control commands in the same manner as grid congestion management (current control).By leveraging EV/PHEV to improve power grid stability technology we can further promote the spread of naturally fluctuating power sources, such as solar energy, etc., and contribute to the flexible operation of power grids.All seven companies will continue their research on V2G-related technology and strive to create a business model aimed at the practical application of V2G aggregators.(1) Virtual Power Plant (VPP):A virtual power station that uses telecommunications technology to integrate control of distributed energy sources and function as one power facility.(2) Seven companies:Aggregation coordinator: One company- Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi Motors