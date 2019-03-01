sprite-preloader
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, March 1

MANCHESTER and LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 28 February 2019, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue28,369,355
Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury-
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation28,369,355

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 March 2019

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


