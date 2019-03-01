The plant is being built by Spanish developer Solarpack in the Atacama desert. The project was selected in an energy auction held by the Chilean government in 2016. At the time, Solarpack's bid of $29.1/MWh was a record low for solar. From pv magazine Latin America. Spanish PV project developer Solarpack has received a $91 million long-term loan from the KfW IPEX-Bank subsidiary of German development bank KfW. Solarpack said it will use the funds for construction of its 123 MW PV plant in the Atacama desert in northern Chile. The $104 million project will be carried out thanks to investment by ...

