WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.03.2019
PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 1

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Sue Inglis, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 1 March 2019.

1 March 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


