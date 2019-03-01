The European Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Sue Inglis, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 1 March 2019.

1 March 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP