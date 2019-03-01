sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,73 Euro		-0,062
-3,46 %
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDDE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2019 | 11:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 1

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant:Redde plc
Name of scheme:2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 1)
2016 PSP Scheme (Scheme 2)
Period of return:From:01/09/2018To:28/02/2019
Balance under scheme from previous return:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		1,489,923
3,000,000
In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		0
0
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		 727,321
1,947,807
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of periodScheme 1
Scheme 2		762,602
1,052,193
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admissionThe following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:
Scheme 1 09/09/2014
Scheme 2 16/08/2018		1,513,947
3,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,665,212
Name of contact:Nicholas Tilley
Address of contact:Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP
Telephone number of contact:01225 321207

Signed by
Nick Tilley
Date01 March 2019
Position:Company Secretary

© 2019 PR Newswire