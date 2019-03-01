Zurich - F10 Incubator and Accelerator - The Home of FinTech - goes into its second round with the P3 «Product to Market Program». The one-day matchmaking event taking place on Thursday, 7th of March, complements the existing F10 portfolio of international hackathons and the Accelerator program. Its aim is to open doors for mature Startups to find their way into the Swiss F10 ecosystem with the goal of driving innovation towards the FinTech of tomorrow.

With the P3 program, F10 provides a mechanism for fostering meaningful collaboration between Startups and the prestigious F10 corporate members - namely, SIX (the Swiss Stock Exchange), the Baloise Group, Julius Bär, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, eny Finance and ERI Bancaire. The day is intended for international Startups with market traction and revenue generation in FinTech, RegTech, or InsurTech.

«The first installment last September was a success for the Startups and corporate members resulting in a number of projects either launched or in the pipeline. This year, the amount and quality of applications exceeded our expectations. More than 130 Startups from all over the world expressed interest in joining the P3 program with aspirations of benefiting from the strong F10 network in Switzerland. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...