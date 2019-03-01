Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 March 2019

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of February 2019, Fidelity Asian Values PLC issued 875,000 ordinary shares from its block listing authority of 8 February 2019 at an average price of 419.70 pence per share.

No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation or into Treasury.

As at 28 February 2019, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 70,757,405 ordinary shares with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 70,757,405.

The above figure (70,757,405) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869