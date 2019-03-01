JNA Awards 2019 is open for entries

HONG KONG, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by UBM Asia since 2012, JNA Awards invites qualified companies and individuals to take part in the highly anticipated JNA Awards 2019. The annual awards programme is officially open and will accept entries until 26 April 2019.

Interested enterprises and individuals may self-nominate or nominate others in the JNA Awards 2019 Awards categories. Full list at https://www.jnaawards.com/en-us/Enter/Entering/Categories

Entries will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of six international industry experts, namely:

Albert Cheng , Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC)

, Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC) James Courage , former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC)

, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE)

Nirupa Bhatt , Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in India and the Middle East

, Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in and the Yasukazu Suwa , Chairman of Suwa & Son, Inc

, Chairman of Suwa & Son, Inc Mark Lee , Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy

Albert Cheng shared, "Having been part of the judging panel for the past seven years, I have seen the discovery of many 'glittering gems' in our industry. If you are nominated and eventually win an award in your category, it would be like a hidden, beautiful rough stone transforming into glittering precious gemstones or diamonds. Are you ready? We are waiting for you."

"Be part of an exclusive list of outstanding jewellery companies that have won or become Honourees in the JNA Awards -- the only one that exclusively covers the jewellery industry," James Courage added.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, said, "The JNA Awards has established itself as an influential platform for the international jewellery and gemstone industry to come together and share success cases for the advancement of the trade. We hope to attract more innovators and pioneers to take part in this prestigious awards."

JNA Awards 2019 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said, "Chow Tai Fook is honoured to have been the Headline Partner of the JNA Awards since it was first staged in 2012. We sincerely hope that more players in the sector will support our cause and be our partners in advancing the jewellery industry."

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of SDE, shared, "The honour hall of the JNA Awards opens grandly again in 2019. I look forward to the delightful surprises and brilliant performances of the brilliant enterprises bringing us through this amazing opportunity."

Kenneth Scarrat, CEO of Danat added, "Competition, from wherever it comes, drives the future. It is time to come forward and participate through the JNA Awards programme and show the world what it means to be an industry leader."

Edward Johnson, Director of Business Development of Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) also shared, "RJC is proud to work in collaboration with UBM Asia to promote the JNA Awards, and we encourage eligible jewellery businesses to participate, which is an effective step in improving the reputation of their business, and that of the gem and jewellery industry."

To enter the JNA Awards, interested parties must complete and submit their entry forms no later than midnight (Hong Kong time) of 26 April 2019.

For more information, visit http://www.jnaawards.com/ or contact:

JNA Awards Marketing

UBM Asia (Hong Kong)

+852 2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

