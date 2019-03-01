After announcing its entry into residential storage a week ago, the Munich-based multinational has now unveiled a plan to acquire inverter manufacturer Kaco. Siemens has not provided details about the value of the transaction. From pv magazine Germany. German industrial conglomerate Siemens has confirmed it is planning to acquire inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy GmbH but has not provided details of the value of what would be a costly acquisition. The proposed transaction would include Kaco's inverter business but would leave out the German manufacturer's project development and engineering, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...