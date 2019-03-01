

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its major opponents in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as stronger-than-expected U.S GDP data released overnight coupled with positive manufacturing data from China helped ease growth worries.



Sentiment was also bolstered after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China are making 'fantastic' progress in their trade negotiations.



Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated in February, while core price growth eased, and the unemployment rate held steady in January.



The flash harmonized inflation for February was 1.5 percent, which was higher than January's 1.4 percent. The latest rate was in line with economists' expectations.



Meanwhile, the core inflation rate that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 1 percent in February from 1.1 percent in January. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Separate data showed that the euro area unemployment data was steady at 7.8 percent in January after December's figure was revised down from 7.9 percent.



Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at December's original 7.9 percent.



The latest jobless rate was the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since October 2008, Eurostat said.



The currency traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro advanced to 1.1371 against the franc, from a low of 1.1337 hit at 5:45 pm ET. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 1.15 level.



The single currency appreciated to a 2-day high of 0.8589 against the pound, following a decline to 0.8571 at 3:45 am ET. If the euro rises further, 0.87 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed that British manufacturing growth slowed to its weakest level in four months in February with manufacturers hastening to implement measures to cushion the adverse effects of Brexit.



The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing fell to a four-month low of 52 from 52.6 in January, which was revised down from 52.8. The reading was in line with economists' expectations.



The euro strengthened to 127.26 against the yen, a level unseen since December 21, 2018. Next key resistance for the euro is seen around the 129.00 level.



The euro recovered to 1.1377 against the greenback, from a 3-day low of 1.1353 touched at 3:30 am ET. The euro is poised to challenge resistance around the 1.16 level.



Looking ahead, Canada GDP data for December, U.S. personal income and spending data for the same month, ISM manufacturing index for February and University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for February are due in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX