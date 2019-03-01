

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Friday to hover near a two-week low as better-than-expected U.S. GDP data bolstered the greenback.



Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,309.46 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,310.75 per ounce.



The dollar pulled back from three-week lows after overnight data showed U.S. GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but not as much as feared.



That said, today's data releases proved to be a mixed bag. China's factory activity contracted for a third straight month in February but at a slower pace as output and new orders expanded.



British manufacturing growth slowed to its weakest level in four months in February, while Euro zone manufacturing activity went into reverse for the first time in over five years last month, separate reports showed.



Elsewhere, Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in February at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX