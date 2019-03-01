City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 28-February-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 180.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.65p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 28-February-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 69.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 70.66p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.30m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528